Family, friends of Muhlaysia Booker confront man who pleaded guilty to killing her

Thursday morning at the Frank Crowley Court House in Dallas, Stephanie Houston didn't hold back her words for the man who killed her daughter, Muhlaysia Booker, four years ago.

"Damn you! Nothing but hell and death is going to come to you and I tell you right now satan, and I’m talking to you Kendrell Lyles, you are the devil and you have no victory here, your rein is over here, devil!" shouted Houston through tears from the stand.

Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 37, pleaded guilty on Monday, took a deal from the prosecution and was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of the 22-year-old.

"I warned Muhlaysia about monsters like you. Say you heard me, devil? I warned my baby about the devil and that day, she got in the car with the devil," shouted Houston.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Thursday was the first time family and friends of Booker were able to face her murderer in court. They read their victim impacts statement, even though Lyles would not look in their direction.

"Everybody wanted to know what happened on May 18, let me tell y’all what this monster did to my baby. He put three bullets in my baby, he put three bullets in her head and neck, he threw her out the car like she was trash," screamed Houston who said her daughter was left in the street in her undergarments.

Booker, a transgender woman, was a sex worker at the time of her death.

Police said her body was found in the street in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Dr. early in the morning.

“You just looked at her as a transgender prostitute, but she was more than that, and I pray that your days, every 48, however long you stay in there [prison], I just hope that they are miserable, you just need to suffer like I’ve suffered and my family has suffered," said Houston.

"You can have plans for your children, but they have their own life to live, like I said, she wasn’t perfect, but she came from a family that loved her," said Houston. "I miss her every day and Muhlaysia, your mama loved you and your mama got you and I know you know that, but your justice, is what they call it, you have received it today, you keep resting in peace," said Houston.

La'Quincia Taylor, Booker's sister, took the stand after her mother.

"I wanted to get up here and ask you why you did it, but I know why you did it. You’re a coward. You're no man. That gun made you feel like you had power, but you got no power. I serve a good God, and you will reap what you sow." said Taylor.

A close friend of Booker's, Jordan Ford, talked about how she mentored others in the LGBTQ + community and raised awareness about the hate and violence transgender people face every day.

"She refused to be silenced in adversity and her unwavering determination inspired many," said Ford with a picture of Booker on the stand.

Ford went on to talk about Booker's courage and strength after she was the subject of an assault a month before her murder. It was regarding a viral video of Booker who was beat up by several men after a car accident in April of 2019. A group of women carried her to safety and took her to the hospital where she suffered several injuries. One of the men was convicted for the brutal beating.

The family of Muhlaysia Booker was able to face their daughter’s killer in court on Thursday. The transgender woman was found shot to death in Dallas in 2019.

"Our Muhlaysia efforts and future were tragically cut short by your cruel actions, " said Ford to Lyles inside the courtroom. "We are outraged. There is no punishment that can ever bring her back, we wanted you to spend the rest of your life in prison, and be held accountable for the pain you’ve inflicted on Muhlaysia and this community."

“So I want you to know and everyone to know that trans lives matter," ended Ford.

Booker's aunt, Audrey Spead took the stand last and also had a photo of her niece.

"Mr. Lyles, you can’t even look at me, can you?” questioned Spead “You can’t even look at me because Muhlaysia and I look alike.”

She went on to talk about how Booker was missed.

"You can't give life, so why did you take it? You know why you took it, you took it because you enjoyed what you did, then you thought about it after the fact. You should have been thinking before you done it," said Spead. "I hope every day of the 48 years that you live your life, I hope you remember over and over, I hope you can't even sleep at night knowing that you took away a valuable person.”

Even though the family wanted a harsher punishment, the prosecution said it felt like justice had been served.

"We’re just happy that we could get justice for Muhlaysia and the family. We know Muhlaysia was an inspiration to so many people and thanks to the investigation done by the Dallas Police Department and detective put together a very good case, we got the right results," said Michael Chang, an assistant district attorney for Dallas County.

When a reporter asked why Lyles was given 48 years versus life, Chang said, "We believe that’s the right result and happy that we were able to get it done, but there are still two pending cases in Collin County and we don’t want to get into too many details at this point.”

Lyles is facing two murder charges in Collin County for two other people who were killed in 2019, Leticia Grant 35, and Kenneth Cichocki, 29.

"We wanted a more harsher capital murder punishment, but we got what we got and we hope that it sends a message that trans lives matter and those who decide to do harm to this community will face justice," said Ahmad Goree, board president of the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation.

Booker's mother said outside the courtroom her focus is now on advocacy.

“I miss my baby and I love her and what happened wasn’t right and wasn’t fair, and it ain't over her spirit stays with us and I’m going to keep fighting," said Houston.

“I just want the girls to get off the street, because in the black community of trans, a lot of them do sex work just to survive, that wasn’t my baby’s narrative, she didn’t have to, but that’s what she chose because she felt to be part of her community and that’s what the girls did, but I want to change that narrative, I want them to know they can live healthy long lives," said Houston.