Fallen Soldiers to be Honored at Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony

Fallen officers from this year and last year will be honored at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony in the state capital at House Park Field on May 2, at 6:30 p.m.
The Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony Committee has planned a law enforcement procession to take place first, followed by a ceremony, and then a keynote address will be given by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott will also present medals and resolutions to the surviving family members.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
State law enforcement officers, fallen officers loved ones, elected officials, and other supportive individuals are expected to be there.
The location of the event will be at 1301 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin, TX 78701.
The following fallen officers will be honored:
- Christopher David Murray, Frisco Police Department
- Norman D. Merkel, US Marshal's Service
- Ray E. Horn, III, Comal County Sheriff's Office
- Russell Dean "Rusty" Salazar, Kendall County
- Community Supervision and Corrections Department
- Donna Marie Moss, US Customs and Border Protection
- Nathan Hayden Heidelberg, Midland Police Department
- Albert "AJ" Castaneda, Jr., Grand Prairie Police Department
- David Jones Fitzpatrick, The Colony Police Department
- Jose Luis "Speedy" Espericueta, Jr., Mission Police Department
- Carlos A. Ramirez, Kendall County Sheriff's Office
- Jose Luis Blancarte, Kinney County Sheriff's Office
- Moises Sanchez, Texas Dept. of Public Safety
- Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harris County Sheriff's Office
- Matthew Ryan Jones, Falls County Sheriff's Office
- Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster, Houston Police Department
- Kaila Marie Sullivan, Nassau Bay Police Department
- Bryan Charles Pfluger, San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office
- Clifton J. Martinez, San Antonio ISD Police Department
- William Christopher Dickerson, Panola County Sheriff's Office
- Nicholas Lee Reyna, Lubbock Police Department
- Alan Daniel McCollum, Corpus Christi Police Department
- Richard E. Whitten, Liberty County Sheriff's Office
- Christopher Scott Korzilius, Travis County Sheriff's Office
- Amanda L. De Leon, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Justin Read Putnam, San Marcos Police Department
- Jonathon Keith Goodman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Akbar N. Shabazz, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- John Andrew Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff's Office
- Coy D. Coffman, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- James D. Coleman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Jason M. Knox, Houston Police Department
- Caleb Daniel Rule, Fort Bend County Constable's Office, Precinct 4
- Ismael Z. Chavez, McAllen Police Department
- Edelmiro Garza, Jr., McAllen Police Department
- N. Kyle Coleman, Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office
- Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell, Beaumont Police Department
- Walterio Rodriguez, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- James W. Weston, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Peter John Herrera, El Paso County Sheriff's Office
- Lemuel Delray "DJ" Bruce, Jr., Houston Fire Marshal's Office
- Harold Lloyd Preston, Houston Police Department
- Sean Sebastian Rios, Houston Police Department
- M. Wayne Rhodes, Denton County Constable's Office, Precinct 2