Fallen Soldiers to be Honored at Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony

Fallen officers from this year and last year will be honored at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony in the state capital at House Park Field on May 2, at 6:30 p.m.

The Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony Committee has planned a law enforcement procession to take place first, followed by a ceremony, and then a keynote address will be given by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Abbott will also present medals and resolutions to the surviving family members.

State law enforcement officers, fallen officers loved ones, elected officials, and other supportive individuals are expected to be there.

The location of the event will be at 1301 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin, TX 78701.

The following fallen officers will be honored: