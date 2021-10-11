Dallas

Fall is Booming Business for Dallas Mom

Heather Torres started 'Porch Pumpkins' last year during the pandemic and this year, her business has doubled

By Noelle Walker

A Dallas mom started a business based on her passion for making her house a home through decorating. Now her business is skyrocketing.
Destiny Wanamaker Photography

Heather Torres has been decorating her Dallas home for fall for the last decade. Last year, months into the pandemic, with kids going back to school, she started a business based on her passion for making her house a home through decorating.

"It was just really coming up with something to bring some joy to people during the fall," Torres said. "I know several neighborhoods that didn't even trick-or-treat last year."

Torres started Porch Pumpkins, a concierge service to transform yards from summer to fall with pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, colors, and sizes.

"I think pumpkins just show the start of the holiday season," Torres said. "It just makes you smile when you drive up to your home and you see these pumpkins."

Torres had about 250 orders last year. This year her business more than doubled and she has a waiting list of 300 potential clients. She's had to hire help delivering pumpkins and designing yard installations.

"Everything is bigger in Texas," Torres said of her success. "Pumpkins are the mark of Halloween and Thanksgiving, a time to be with friends and family, and I hope it makes them smile!"

