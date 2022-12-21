Dallas' Enchant will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the cold weather expected to hit North Texas, the Christmas-themed show announced in a press release.

"Unfortunately, due to the forecast of severe weather on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Dallas - Enchant has made the difficult decision to not open on Thursday evening this week," the statement read in part.

For visitors who had tickets for Thursday, they will be allowed to attend another night through Jan. 1. Refunds are also available.

To reschedule or receive a refund, visit enchantchristmas.com.