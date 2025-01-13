Exhibitors prepare for upcoming Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Before the visitors pack into the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo grounds, there is work to be done.

"This will up up in a day, yes. This building will go up in a day," Greg Morris of Mueller Inc. said watching a crew build the company's display in the Amon Carter Exhibits Hall. "It could be a barn, it could be a house. Basically, it's a single-sloped building with a porch off of two sides of it."

The exhibit is so big, that it practically needs an address. You can find it at booths 538 through 541.

"Oh, man! It is the biggest show that Mueller does across the whole company. I mean, it's 3-weeks long. We've been here for decades. It is a big draw. We actually sell this building every year," Morris said. "We'll get the frame up today. We'll get it skinned, do what we have to, and tomorrow well make it look pretty."

Getting things looking pretty takes a lot of work!

"Lord, help me," Andrea Chicotsky said setting up her Overall Fun children's boutique booth. "For me, it takes a good 4 to 5 days, all day."

Chicotsky has had a booth at the FWSSR for 10 years. She summed up why in 3 words. "Fun, fun, fun," Chicotsky said.

But it's a lot of work, work work!

"This day is just the start of a long month to sell as much as we can and hopefully we'll have a good turnout," Clayton Chenault with Panhandle Rock and Roll/C.B. Fincher's said. "We look forward to a good 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show!"

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo opens Friday, January 17 at 8:00 a.m.