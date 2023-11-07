Exclusive first look at Fort Worth's new luxury hotel

The talk of Cowtown, Fort Worth's new luxury hotel in the heart of the Cultural District, is about to open its doors.

The Crescent Fort Worth sits adjacent to the city's treasured museums. For the man who built it, John Goff, it's personal.

"I like to refer to this as hopefully, the living room of Fort Worth. This is a city that embraced me many years ago. I didn't grow up here. I moved here in a U-Haul truck and had nothing to my name. And, you know, here I am building a wonderful hotel," Goff said.

Every detail, from the light that shines within the large windows of the hotel to the carefully curated art, was meticulously thought out by Goff and his family.

Goff says he wanted to build a space that didn't rival the architecture of the museums nearby, but complimented it.

"I have spent a lot of time in meeting with them, talking with them about what they wanted. So the design of the property, the height of the property, the way it scales back, is all designed around what they wanted. That's very, very important. The relationship with the museums is extremely important for us," Goff said.

The Crescent Hotel boasts 200 guest rooms, two restaurants with culinary offerings curated by Executive Chefs Preston Paine and Andrew Bell, a sophisticated lobby bar and a rooftop bar.

A destination within it, Canyon Ranch, a health and wellness resort is set to open later this year.

Goff owns the other Canyon Ranch resorts and says people come from all over and stay for weeks at a time.

"Theoretically, you could do that here by staying in a room and enjoying the services of Canyon Ranch. It will be membership only or you have to be a hotel guest."

With its neighboring Crescent offices and residents, one of America's fastest-growing major cities is really starting to feel like it.

"There's been some development, but I think this is really going to spawn just a new evolution of this part of town."

The Crescent Fort Worth is open for reservations and the official ribbon cutting is Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m.