Teacher Moves Classroom Outdoors To Help Students Have Safe Hands On Science Class

A teacher in Coppell has found a way to connect her in-person and virtual learners together to learn science safely.

Every day, towards the end of the day, these 8th graders rush for the door to hang, out, laugh and learn about plants.

What may have sounded like a grandparent's hobby at first grabbed student Hayden Holz's attention.

"It's really fun its at the end of the day and you can take a break from all the constant stuff you have to remember and you just learn how to do something new and fun," said Holz.

They study how leaves and old food decomposes and how you can use it to improve the soil and make more plants grow.

"We're taking scraps from the cafeteria, the kids are bringing their coffee grounds from home," said teacher Jodie Deinhammer.

She just came up with this class this year. It brings virtual students and in-person learners together in the garden and is a bit of a break from all the indoor precautions.

"Letting them get their hands dirty and get outside be a little closer to nature it gives them a new appreciation of it," said Deinhammer.

Eighth grader, Slayton Slaughter has already started gardening at home.

"It's actually a different experience to see something you find in a grocery store and see how it grows," said Slaughter.

In just the first two weeks of class, the kids are absorbing knowledge on cucumbers, sweet potatoes, and black eyed peas or as they call them "forbidden french fries" because of their shape and look when they're ready to pick.

All the food they grow here is donated to a food pantry providing yet another lesson for this little minds.