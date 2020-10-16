Ex-Officer Accused of Murdering Atatiana Jefferson Calls Mayor, Police Chief to Court Hearing

Attorneys for a fired Fort Worth police officer accused of murdering Atatiana Jefferson has subpoenaed the mayor and police chief to appear at a hearing later this month, according to court records.

Bob Gill, an attorney representing the former officer, Aaron Dean, issued subpoenas for Mayor Betsy Price and Police Chief Ed Kraus to appear at a hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.

The purpose of the hearing wasn’t immediately clear, and a gag order remains in effect, preventing attorneys and those involved in the case from commenting publicly.

Jefferson was killed in October 2019 after a neighbor called police to report Jefferson’s front door was open. Dean shot and killed her through a back window, according to police accounts.

Dean was charged with murder a few days later amid community protests and pleaded not guilty.