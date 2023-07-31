DallasNews.com

Ex-Arlington Martin coach Bob Wager resigns at Nebraska after citation for driving offense

By Greg Riddle - The Dallas Morning News

Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager talks to his son senior Gage Wager (5) during a football game versus South Grand Prairie at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, on Sept. 23, 2022.(Ben Torres / Special Contributor)
Ben Torres / Special Contributor

Bob Wager, who was one of the top football coaches in Texas during his time at Arlington Martin, resigned from his position as Nebraska’s tight ends coach Friday.

According to a report by the Lincoln Journal Star, a list of citations issued by the Lincoln Police Department stated Wager was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was cited on suspicion of first-offense DUI with a suspected blood alcohol content of .15 or higher, which is about twice the legal limit. He was also cited on suspicion of careless driving, possessing an open alcohol container in the vehicle and refusing a preliminary and chemical test, according to LPD citation logs.

