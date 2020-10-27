Everman ISD Suspends Bus Service due to COVID-19

Bus service in Everman ISD has been suspended in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals in the transportation department either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus, Everman ISD said.

The school district, just south of Fort Worth, said parents can drop off and pick up children who are learning in person, or they can switch to virtual learning until the buses are running again.

Transportation service will resume on Monday, Nov. 9.