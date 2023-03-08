Event in Dallas to Promote Safety for Women at Night

An event in Dallas on Wednesday will draw attention to the need to make the city safer at night for women.

The nonprofit 24HourDallas will host its second annual Women U-Night to promote women's safety at night.

The nonprofit cites statistics from city councilmember Cara Mendelsohn that show women makeup 61% of crime victims, and are particularly vulnerable at night.

The event will advance the signing of Dallas’ Women’s Nighttime Safety Charter and reinforce the message women should be and feel safe everywhere when out at night in Dallas.

According to a news release, Women U-Night will feature storytelling and story-collecting, a panel of experts who will share steps businesses and the public can take to ensure women feel safe at all hours, a self-defense seminar, and opportunities to get more involved with organizations who support women and female-identifying individuals.

One more night until Women U-Night 2023! Register in advance at https://t.co/1QjZQYoaLv, and tickets will also be sold at the door. We hope to see you there as we celebrate International Women’s Day! pic.twitter.com/K8InDXZ961 — 24HourDallas (@24hourdallas) March 8, 2023

24HourDallas was founded in 2020 to focus on creating a safe, inclusive, vibrant, and diverse nighttime culture for Dallas businesses, residents, and guests.