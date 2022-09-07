Euless Crash Sends 10 to Hospitals, Including 6 Children Who Weren't in Seat Belts: Police

Six children weren't wearing seat belts before they were injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Euless, police say.
Ten people in total were sent to hospitals following the two-vehicle collision shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Euless Boulevard at West Pipeline Road, police said.
According to a police statement, a Nissan Versa with two adults and six children turned in front of a Toyota Sienna with two people inside. The Sienna minivan struck the Versa, flipping the Nissan onto its side.
Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.
Police say the driver of the Nissan may face charges in connection with the crash and for the children not being seatbelted.