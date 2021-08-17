Endangered Horned Lizard at Fort Worth Zoo Reintroduced to Wild

A horned lizard hatchling born at the Fort Worth Zoo is being reintroduced in the wild.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department posted about the hatchling, a "new milestone" in conservation efforts, Tuesday on Twitter.

The hatchling was born to horned lizards raised at the Fort Worth Zoo, the TPWD said.

According to the TPWD website, the Texas horned lizard, also known as the "horny toad," is currently listed as a threatened species.

It is the most common out of three horned lizard species in Texas, the TPWD said, and the horned lizard is "renowned for its ability to shoot a stream of blood from its eyelid."