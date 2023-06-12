15 workers hospitalized, employees evacuated after hazardous chemical leak at Lancaster building

Fire crews are on the scene of a hazardous chemical leak at a commercial building in the 2000 block of Danieldale Road in Lancaster.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene Monday afternoon where video shows employees outside of the building after being evacuated.

The initial call was for an ammonia leak, but the exact chemical that was leaked has not been confirmed.

According to a city spokesperson, 15 people were taken to area hospitals with 11 sent to Parkland in Dallas.

"As of right now, there is no update on their condition. We're not sure what they were taken to the hospital for. Conditions are just currently unknown," said City of Lancaster spokesperson Keaira English. "Again we don't know what chemical it might be. Again we're just calling it a hazardous material."

Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Ovilla and Glenn Heights responded to help at the scene.

A food distribution company called UNFI works out of the warehouse.

