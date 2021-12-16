Grand Prairie

Employee Charged With Murder After Shooting Suspected Thief: Police

A suspected thief was driving away when he was fatally shot by an employee

NBC 5 News

A man is facing a murder charge after fatally shooting a man suspected of stealing from a Grand Prairie business, police say.

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said officers were called to a shooting on the 700 block of W. Jefferson.

When they arrived they found a man, identified by police as 22-year-old Dorian Medina, inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Medina, police said, died at the scene.

Grand Prairie police said detectives learned Medina had just committed misdemeanor theft at a local business and that as he was driving away an employee, identified as Price Mackey, shot him.

Price Mackey
NBC 5 News
Price Mackey, mugshot, inset, December 2021.

Police did not say which business Mackey worked for or what was allegedly taken.

Mackey was arrested and charged with murder. Mackey is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on $100,000 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairiedorian medinaprice mackey
