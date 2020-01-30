Emerald Belles Appear on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The Emerald Belles dance team, one of the largest high school high-kick drill teams in the country, gives a thrilling performance set to Kelly Clarkson's song, "Whole Lotta Woman."

Emerald Belles from Southlake who appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ visit ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' and high-kick to 'Whole Lotta Woman' By Kelly Clarkson.
Emerald Belles from Southlake who appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ visit ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' and high-kick to 'Whole Lotta Woman' By Kelly Clarkson.
Emerald Belles from Southlake who appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ visit ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' and high-kick to 'Whole Lotta Woman' By Kelly Clarkson.
Emerald Belles from Southlake who appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ visit ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’
Emerald Belles from Southlake who appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ visit ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’

