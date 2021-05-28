Ellis County Sheriff's Office Conducts ‘Operation Genesis' to Apprehend Sexual Predators

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has conducted an undercover operation known as “Operation Genesis”.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, there were nine federal, state, and local agencies involved in the operation aimed at seeking out predators who prey on children.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In total, 16 predators have been identified, 10 have been apprehended, and six are still under investigation.

There will be 17 criminal cases presented to the Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.

One of the predators received two counts of online solicitation of a minor, the sheriff's office said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security, the Midlothian Police Department, the Waxahachie Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Family and Protective Services - Ellis County, the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office worked together to conduct the operation.