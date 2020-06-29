El Centro College Under Lockdown Over, All Clear Given

Dallas' El Centro College says a lockdown ordered Monday afternoon is over and the scene is clear.

This is a DCCCD Alert: ALL CLEAR at El Centro One Main Place. The emergency is over.) — El Centro College (@ECCOnline) June 29, 2020

Police were called to the downtown campus near Main Street and Griffin Street just before 2 p.m. Our partners at The Dallas Morning News, citing a police source, said officers were responding to an active shooter call and that no injuries had been reported.

This is a DCCCD Alert: El Centro College One Main Place is on lockdown. Go to nearest room and lockdown. If you are not at this location, STAY AWAY for your own safety. DCCCD Alerts — Dallas Community Colleges 🎓 (@dcccd) June 29, 2020

During the lockdown, anyone on campus along Main Street was asked to go to the nearest room and lockdown. Others not at the location are being asked to stay away.

Dallas Area Rapid Transportation reported delays due to police activity in downtown Dallas, but DART said it resumed regular services at 2:30 p.m.

Earlier Police Activity in the Downtown Dallas area has cleared. Trains are resuming normal operations however it may take time to resume regular scheduled service. Thank you for your patience. — DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) June 29, 2020

