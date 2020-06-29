El Centro College

El Centro College Under Lockdown Over, All Clear Given

NBC 5 News

Dallas' El Centro College says a lockdown ordered Monday afternoon is over and the scene is clear.

Police were called to the downtown campus near Main Street and Griffin Street just before 2 p.m. Our partners at The Dallas Morning News, citing a police source, said officers were responding to an active shooter call and that no injuries had been reported.

During the lockdown, anyone on campus along Main Street was asked to go to the nearest room and lockdown. Others not at the location are being asked to stay away.

Dallas Area Rapid Transportation reported delays due to police activity in downtown Dallas, but DART said it resumed regular services at 2:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing story, and updates will be provided as more information comes. Please refresh the story as the story develops.

This article tagged under:

El Centro Collegeschool lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us