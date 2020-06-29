El Centro College Under Lockdown Over, All Clear Given

Dallas' El Centro College says a lockdown ordered Monday afternoon is over and the scene is clear.
Police were called to the downtown campus near Main Street and Griffin Street just before 2 p.m. Our partners at The Dallas Morning News, citing a police source, said officers were responding to an active shooter call and that no injuries had been reported.
During the lockdown, anyone on campus along Main Street was asked to go to the nearest room and lockdown. Others not at the location are being asked to stay away.
Dallas Area Rapid Transportation reported delays due to police activity in downtown Dallas, but DART said it resumed regular services at 2:30 p.m.
