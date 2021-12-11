Eight Units of North Dallas Apartment Complex Damaged in Fire

A fire at a North Dallas apartment complex has left 13 residents of eight units without a home.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says it got a 911 call at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday about a fire at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Mendocino Drive in far North Dallas.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from a patio on the first floor of the two-story apartment building.

Fire crews began attacking the fire but found it had already made its way into the attic. Firefighters extinguished the fire just after 2 a.m.

All residents escaped the fire, but one resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

The fire was limited to four of the eight units in the building, but the remaining four units were damaged by smoke and water.

The American Red Cross is working with apartment management to help 12 adults and 1 child displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined.