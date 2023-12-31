Eddie Bernice Johnson, who broke barriers, represented Dallas in long House career, dies

Dallas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing Black woman who spent decades as North Texas’ most powerful Democrat, allowing her to leave a generational impact on the region’s development, died Sunday, The Dallas Morning News has confirmed. She was 88.

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson confirmed her death on social media, and a source close to the family confirmed it with The News.

I am stunned and saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. Congresswoman Johnson was a groundbreaking leader for this country and for our state and city, and there really are no words to express my profound sense of grief and loss at… — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) December 31, 2023

Born in Waco in the segregated South, Johnson shattered barriers at nearly every stage of her political and professional career, paving the way for more women and African Americans to obtain leadership roles in politics, nursing and other fields in Texas and beyond.

She was the first African American to serve as chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas’ VA hospital; the first African American from Dallas to serve in the Texas Senate since Reconstruction; the first registered nurse elected to Congress; and the first Black woman to chair the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

