The Eastland Complex wildfire in Eastland County is 90% contained with an estimated 54,513 acres, the Texas A&M Forest Service announced Saturday.

The Eastland Complex wildfires dominated much of Central Texas and were due in part to dry weather across Texas. That low moisture air is expected to stay in the Lone Star State this week.

Previous evacuation orders have been lifted.

The containment for Eastland Complex has grown from 75% Wednesday with an estimated 54,513 acres.