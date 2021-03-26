Easter Egg Delivery Registration Opens in Grand Prairie

'Egg My House' an exclusive event where the city of Grand Prairie delivers Easter eggs to its residents at a low cost to help a local shelter is back in time for the upcoming holiday.

Grand Prairie contactless delivery of pre-filled Easter eggs to residents will happen Friday, April 2. Though in years past the service included hiding the eggs, due to COVID-19 precautions, this year they will just be dropped off at residents' front doors.

The cost for the eggs is $15 per dozen, with all proceeds going to the Grand Prairie Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Grand Prairie residents wishing to register for Easter eggs filled with candy or pet treats can do so here.