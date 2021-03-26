Grand Prairie

Easter Egg Delivery Registration Opens in Grand Prairie

All proceeds will be donated to Grand Prairie Animal Services and Adoption Center

By Logan McElroy

Easter-egg-111884150

'Egg My House' an exclusive event where the city of Grand Prairie delivers Easter eggs to its residents at a low cost to help a local shelter is back in time for the upcoming holiday.

Grand Prairie contactless delivery of pre-filled Easter eggs to residents will happen Friday, April 2. Though in years past the service included hiding the eggs, due to COVID-19 precautions, this year they will just be dropped off at residents' front doors.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The cost for the eggs is $15 per dozen, with all proceeds going to the Grand Prairie Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Navarro County 2 mins ago

North Texans Willing to Drive Asked to Register for COVID-19 Vaccine Everywhere

Grand Prairie residents wishing to register for Easter eggs filled with candy or pet treats can do so here.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieEasterGrand Prairie Animal Services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us