East Dallas tenants frustrated with management after storm response

Frustration at an east Dallas apartment complex, more than two weeks after a storm caused major damage throughout the city. Tenants at one complex say cleanup has been slow with poor communication from their landlord.

Tenants at The Meadows on Ferguson complex spent part of their Friday walking, chanting and holding signs demanding improved living conditions because they say management has been slow to respond in addressing ongoing problems.

Wendy Davis says a water leak near her apartment caused her to injure her ankle and says she is now on a waiting list for a unit closer to the front of the sprawling complex.

“We all work and pay our bills and we deserve to live better than what we’re living,” Davis said.

Bricks cover a grassy area and parking spots after the collapse of an exterior wall during hurricane force winds in thunderstorms on May 28 in Dallas. The damage tore away electric units and knocked out utilities.

Tie Lasater, CEO of Key City Capital, which owns the complex at 11760 Ferguson Road, says he is still waiting on Oncor to come on-site and approve his insurance provider so he can safely move any of the debris.

“It’s a catastrophe, it’s absolutely horrible," Lasater said.

Two buildings have been deemed uninhabitable after the storms, meaning 20 families are having to find a new place to live. Lasater says all but two families have found a new place, including five tenants who moved to another property owned by Key City Capital.

He adds each tenant is eligible for FEMA disaster assistance to help in relocation costs. Additionally, tenants will receive their deposit back if they move to a property managed by another company.

Brittany Williams says she understands the May 28 storm was beyond anyone’s control, but does feel management communication after the storm has been lacking.

“I want them to act like they care. Show like you care, be compassionate. Have some respect for your residents,” Williams said Friday.

Lasater said his investment firm purchased the complex in early 2023 and insists Key City Capital has a $5 million commitment in renovations over the next two years to turn around what’s long been designated a habitual criminal property by the city of Dallas.

Regardless, he acknowledged any confusion in communicating since the storm is his responsibility.

“When the person is communicating is not getting their message across, it’s not the person that needs to receive it that has the problem, it’s the person that’s communicating,” Lasater said.

“So, we need to fix that.”