Dallas Leaders Push for Stronger Apartment Crime-Fighting Plan

Dallas officials promise to return with a better apartment crime-fighting plan after city council members complained the plan presented this week is too weak.

“When I see the current status of things and where we are and putting our best effort into a presentation like this and this is what we come out with, it’s no surprise to me that we do have the crime that we do have in our apartment complexes,” Councilman Adam McGough said.

Plans presented years ago promised many of the same measures this week’s plan was to provide.

In 2009 there was a Mandatory Crime Reduction Program. It was replaced in 2017 with the Habitual Criminal Property Ordinance.

In the new Apartment Community Crime Reduction Initiative, police officials said they plan to work with code enforcement and other city departments to focus on problem complexes.

Sergeant James Stephens said suggestions for landlords could include lighting, security cameras, controlled access gates, traffic flow and vegetation.

“We conduct the survey, we prepare the presentation, addressing everything that we saw out there. We give that to them, go over it with them, and then follow them through the process of implementing those steps,” Stephens said.

Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn said the work should already be happening.

“I’m asking for more proactive. I’m asking for a stronger response to these apartments,” Mendelsohn said. “After X number of crimes and X amount of time, we’re expecting you to go back and say, ‘this is now required of you’ so that we can truly prevent crime instead of just responding.”

That was to be the approach in past plans.

“When is it going to be happening? Where is it going to be happening? What are the performance measures to show how we're going to be impacting this?” McGough said. “The strategy that we’re currently doing in that space is not working.”

Assistant City Manager John Fortune said several city departments will be included with police for a better action plan.

“We’re happy to come back to the committee with further discussion about some of those strategies. I think that’s our intent,” Fortune said.