Early Morning Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage' to Lake Highlands Condominiums

It took approximately 100 first responders to extinguish a fire that broke through the roofline and caused "significant damage" to a condominium complex in Lake Highlands just before 1 a.m. Friday, Dallas fire officials say.
Firefighters arrived at Richland Trace Condominiums in the 9800 block of Walnut Street in North Lake Highlands at 12:54 a.m. Friday and saw smoke and flames already coming through the roof, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said about 100 firefighters were dispatched to fight the blaze, which officials said was caused by a resident "using an open electric oven for heat."
The resident noticed an orange glow coming from the kitchen after midnight and called 911, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.
The resident sustained burns that were not life-threatening, was treated at a local hospital and released, officials said. Three residents sought assistance after the fire, though all 16 condos in the building lost power briefly.
Firefighters extinguished the fire by 2:30 a.m., officials said.
The same complex sustained damage from a fire in February 2017. No injuries were reported in that blaze.