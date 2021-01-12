Duncanville ISD Provides Wifi on Wheels to Students and Families With Four New Buses

Duncanville ISD is putting four school buses on the road that are specifically equipped for high speed internet.

According to Duncanville ISD, the new program called 'WiFi on Wheels' kicks off this week, and it is taking internet access to students who may have unreliable or no service at all.

School buses equipped with internet transmitters are parked in four locations throughout the district in an effort to offer free wifi to as many students as possible, Duncanville ISD said.

The buses are mobile, so the internet access locations can be changed to meet the needs of students.

Duncanville ISD said students and their families can pull into the parking lots at designated apartment complexes and log in from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each school day.

Each school bus is monitored by a bus driver.

The school district also provides free 24-hour wifi access outside 10 district campuses where antennae were recently installed to extend the reach of the district's internet service beyond the walls of the school building, Duncanville ISD said.

With a district login, students and staff can access the internet at Acton, Bilhartz, Central, Hastings, and Merrifield elementary schools, Daniel Intermediate School, Kennemer and Reed middle schools, Duncanville High School, and the Summit Education Center.

Anyone with a district-issued device should be able to seamlessly connect, Duncanville ISD said.

Those using another device can reference the 'bring your own device' guide to learn how to connect.

To learn more, go to www.DuncanvilleISD.org/WiFiOnWheels.