Drone Show Celebrating Hatch Chile Festival to Light Up Sky in Dallas

To celebrate its 26th annual Hatch Chile Festival, Central Market is putting on an otherworldly show Wednesday night.

In keeping with this year's UFO-inspired "hatch has landed" theme, the grocery chain will put on two synchronized drone light shows — one at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:15 p.m.

Both shows will last about 10 minutes and the 9:30 p.m. show will be streamed live on Facebook.

The light shows will feature more than 125 drones flying at 400 feet above L.G. Pinkston High School in West Dallas. Central Market expects the drones will be visible 2 to 3 miles away.

According to Central Market history, the Hatch Chile Festival began after a pallet of Hatch chile peppers and a roaster arrived from Hatch, New Mexico. Customers lined up to get several pounds of the peppers. The stores now get 330,000 pounds of the peppers from Hatch for the annual event.

This year's Hatch Chile Festival will run through Aug. 24.