A North Texas family is grieving the loss of a husband and father. Sergio Torres died in a wreck that shut down eastbound I-20 in Fort Worth on Saturday night.

It wasn't the initial wreck that killed him, it's what happened afterward.

“We were going back home from my parent’s house,” said Yarelis Martinez, Torres' wife and mother of their son, Ethan.

They were all on the way home Saturday night when she said their Toyota sedan was rear-ended by another car on I-20 near Hulen Road in Fort Worth. They pulled over.

“He tried to ask for insurance, and he told me to call police and 911 and I was so nervous, so I started trying to unlock my phone and next thing I know everything blacked out,” Martinez recalled.

While Torres was out of their car, Fort Worth police say a motorcycle collided with the back of it, tossing Torres across a lane of traffic.

“Next thing I know, I open my eyes and I'm inside an ambulance. My mouth is all damaged. I don't know how, I don't know what happened,” said Martinez.

Police say witnesses reported the motorcyclist was speeding while trying to cross multiple lanes at the time of the wreck.

Both the rider and Torres died at the scene.

Their 3-year-old son wasn't injured but Martinez will need surgery, and she, along with his family, is now preparing to say goodbye to the 26-year-old far too soon.

The crash is under investigation.

Police say Torres did nothing wrong and called this an unfortunate tragedy.

But, police want to remind drivers if they are involved in an accident, to remove vehicles from the freeway as soon as possible.

A fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral and medical expenses for the family.