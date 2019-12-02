Driver in Custody After Erratic Chase in Dallas

A driver led Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies and Dallas police on an erratic chase for about 45 minutes Monday morning in southern Dallas County, sometimes driving at high speeds into oncoming traffic.
The driver was in a red Mercedes sedan, which was believed to be stolen, and appeared to be taunting deputies during the chase by making gestures out of the window and by sticking his head out of the sunroof while driving.
On several occasions, the man went off the paved road to change directions.
He also varied his speed between low speeds and higher speeds in excess of the speed limit and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic.
On at least two attempts, the driver was able to elude stop-sticks deployed by police.
At about 11:45 a.m., the man ran from the vehicle and was taken into custody by police a short time later.
The suspect was identified by Dallas police as Billy Ray Perkins.
A Dallas police officer holds his head after his squad car was crashed into by another person. The suspect in the chase remains in the back of the squad car.
The suspect who was arrested after a chase was taken to the hospital. The squad car he was being taken to jail in was hit by another driver.