Fort Worth

Driver Crashes Truck Into Ditch Leaving 1 With Head Injury: Fort Worth Police

Four people were hospitalized

A truck has crashed into a ditch, partially under water.

A suspected drunken driver crashed a truck into a ditch Saturday night, injuring the four people in the vehicle, Fort Worth police say.

Officers arrived at about 10:38 p.m. to the area of Oscar Avenue and Northeast 32nd Street, where the truck had crashed.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All four people in the truck were hospitalized. One was in critical condition with a head injury, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 3 hours ago

8 Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting: Police

Addison 16 hours ago

Kaboom Town! Marks Return of Summer Celebrations

Police said the incident was being investigated as an intoxication assault because of the injuries to one of the passengers.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policecar accidents
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us