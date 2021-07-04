Driver Crashes Truck Into Ditch Leaving 1 With Head Injury: Fort Worth Police

A suspected drunken driver crashed a truck into a ditch Saturday night, injuring the four people in the vehicle, Fort Worth police say.

Officers arrived at about 10:38 p.m. to the area of Oscar Avenue and Northeast 32nd Street, where the truck had crashed.

All four people in the truck were hospitalized. One was in critical condition with a head injury, police said.

Police said the incident was being investigated as an intoxication assault because of the injuries to one of the passengers.