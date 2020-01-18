Driver Crashes into South Dallas House Injuring Man: Police

One person was injured when a man lost control and drove into a house in South Dallas, police say.

The man was driving at a high rate of speed shortly after midnight when he lost control and drove off the roadway into a house in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

Three people were inside the home at the time. A man in his 50’s was injured by debris and was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He faces a charge of intoxication assault.

