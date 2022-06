More than a dozen people escaped a party bus fire that burned so hot it melted overhead power lines in Dallas early Monday morning.

It happened near the intersection of S. Polk Street and Grayson Drive in Dallas. Witnesses and the driver say a fire broke out on the bus around 1 a.m. Monday.

All 19 passengers and the driver escaped without injury but the bus was burned down to the frame.

The heat from the fire was so intense it melted nearby power lines.

No word on what caused the fire.