Dallas Vice Unit Arrests 7 Men in Undercover Prostitution Operation

The operation took place on Thursday along the Harry Hines Boulevard corridor in the Northwest Patrol Division

The Dallas Police Department's Vice Unit has arrested seven men in connection with prostitution in Northwest Dallas.

According to police, the Vice Unit conducted a prostitution decoy operation during which undercover Dallas police officers posed as prostitutes. 

The operation took place on Thursday along the Harry Hines Boulevard corridor in the Northwest Patrol Division.

The Vice Unit began the operation after receiving multiple complaints of prostitution in the area.

During the operation, seven men between the ages of 20 and 40 were arrested.

Anyone with information about criminal activity can report it anonymously through the iWatchDallas app or online at http://www.iWatchDallas.net.

