Double Fatal Crash Closes I-30 in Dallas Monday Morning

Two people were killed in a crash that shut down Interstate 30 in Dallas Monday morning, deputies say.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 at Ferguson Road. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles with extensive damage wrecked on the highway.

Two people were confirmed to have died at the scene. Their names have not been released, but the sheriff's spokesman said they were a man and a woman.

One person was hospitalized in critical condition and another had injuries that were not life-threatening, the spokesman said.

Eastbound I-30 was closed between the Ferguson Road exit and the Jim Miller Road exit. There's no timeline on when the highway will reopen.