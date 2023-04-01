Dirk Nowitzki Elected Into NBA's Hall of Fame 2023 Class

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made it official Saturday: Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will be one of the headliners of the 2023 NBA Hall of Fame 2023 class.

The announcement came on Saturday with Nowitzki joining Tony Parker, Paul Gasol, Dwayne Wade, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich.

After a 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks, this announcement comes within Nowitzki's first year of Hall of Fame eligibility.

Within his career in Dallas, Nowitzki is the 2007 NBA MVP, 14-time All-Star, and 2010-2011 NBA champion over the Miami Heat. The Mavericks legend sits sixth on the NBA all-time scoring list with 31,560 points.

His 2007 NBA MVP award makes him the first and only player in Mavericks history to receive the high honor.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined Saturday, Aug. 12, in Springfield, Mass.