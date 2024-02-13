‘Digital Body Language' is important to Gen Z, here's why

Do you have good DBL?

"Digital Boday Language" (DBL) is the non-verbal subtext of digital interactions, such as emojis, punctuation, message length, and response time.

In an online world, 77% of Hinge daters say DBL reveals a lot about a match’s intentions.

Hinge, the online dating app, released the first Gen Z D.A.T.E. Report in February. The D.A.T.E. (Data, Advice, Trends, and Expertise) report surveyed 15,000 daters to explain top dating trends and tips among Gen Z.

Hinge Statistics from Hinge's 2024 Gen Z D.A.T.E. Report

So here is how to have good DBL according to Hinge’s experts.

Lack of communication

Logan Ury, Hinge's Director of Relationship Science, says don't assume a lack of texting indicates a lack of interest. While response time can sometimes be an indication Ury suggests paying closer attention to the actions and intentions behind the message.

Leaving people on read is a common Gen Z trait, but with 2 out of 3 Hinge daters saying they look at response time when deciding if someone is interested in them it's important to respond in a timely matter.

Set expectations

No one is a mind reader, so don't be afraid to be upfront with your texting style and how often you expect others to reach out.

A suggestion of Ury's is to ask for smaller effort text like "thinking of you" text or memes, if you are looking for more contact.

Initiate the convo

Step out of your comfort zone and send the first message. 3 out of 4 Hinge daters say initiating the conversation is a clear sign someone is interested.

Also, make sure to proofread your message because 49% of people surveyed said they get "the ick" from bad spelling or grammar.

Dating is a journey and DBL is most anxiety-ridden in the beginning, so hang in there.

For more information on how to embrace "Cringe Mode" and initiating the "What Are We?" convo, read Hinge's 2024 Gen Z D.A.T.E. Report.