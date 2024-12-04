More than a month after five people were indicted in a scheme to help secure positions in Texas schools for unqualified teachers. The Texas Education Agency released the first batch of more than 100 teachers under investigation.

In late October, the Harris County District revealed the alleged scheme credentials were falsified for more than 200 unqualified teachers. Five people, including the plot's "kingpin" raked in more than $1 million according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday, the TEA released the names of 102 teachers under investigation. The list showed 49 of them worked in North Texas at the end of the 2022-2023 or 2023-2024 school year.

The teachers at the center of the investigation worked at 20 North Texas school districts, including some of the largest -- Dallas, Fort Worth, Allen and Arlington.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

In Duncanville, there are eight teachers under investigation and according to the TEA, one of those teachers is also being investigated for an inappropriate student-teacher.

NBCNews.com reported that in mid-2023, TEA investigators said they noticed numerous teachers who previously failed certification exams would drive to the Houston area to take exams and pass the test with flying colors.

The Harris County DA's office said a tip came in that exposed the scheme in which candidates would pay $2,500, then the teachers would be told where and when to appear for the test with an official at the Houston Training and Education Center who would allow someone else to take the test for them.

HTEC was shut down in mid-2023, but the DA's office said the cheating scheme continued at a new location.

The TEA said it expects additional investigations to be opened as it receives more information from the initial investigation.