See Trump's list: More than 180 countries and territories facing reciprocal tariffs

President Donald Trump and the White House revealed a list of U.S. "reciprocal tariff" rates that more than 180 countries and territories are set to face.

Trump unveiled the new import duties during a Rose Garden event.

The president and the White House posted charts on social media showing each country's purported level of tariffs and other trade barriers on the U.S.

Those rates are not necessarily the only new tariffs these countries will face.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday laid out the U.S. "reciprocal tariff" rates that more than 180 countries and territories, including European Union members, will face under his sweeping new trade policy.

Trump and the White House shared a series of charts on social media detailing the tariff rates they say other countries impose on the U.S. Those purported rates include the countries' "Currency Manipulation and Trade Barriers."

An adjacent column shows the new U.S. tariff rates on each country, as well as the European Union.

Those rates are, in most cases, roughly half of what the Trump administration claims each country has "charged" the U.S.

The reciprocal rates are not necessarily the only U.S. tariffs these countries will face.

The White House told CNBC's Eamon Javers on Wednesday that the new reciprocal rate on China will be added to existing tariffs totaling 20%, meaning the true tariff rate on Beijing is 54%.

Trump said his plan will set a 10% baseline tariff across the board. But as his charts make clear, many countries are set to face significantly higher rates.

"We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us," Trump said in an announcement in the Rose Garden at the White House.

"So, the tariffs will be not a full reciprocal," he said.

But that halved figure includes "the combined rate of all their tariffs, nonmonetary barriers and other forms of cheating," he said.

See all the new rates here:

