Hard Freeze Comes to North TX; Snow Accumulates Down South

Some parts of North Texas saw a handful of snowflakes Thursday, and we'll have our first freeze of the season Friday morning.

But to see actual snow accumulation you would need to travel farther south. Austin, San Antonio and College Station all received up to an inch of snow after a strong cold front moved through Texas.

The National Weather Service warned travelers that bridges and overpasses in Central Texas could become slick overnight.

The NBC 5 Weather Experts say we won't see any snowfall accumulation in North Texas, and in fact the clouds will clear out overnight. That will allow the temperatures to drop below freezing for the first time in about 11 months at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The stretch of 333 days between freezes at DFW is a record for our area.

Temperatures in North Texas will stay below freezing until around 8 or 9 a.m. Friday.

Milder weather will return for the weekend.

Latest Video Forecast





TONIGHT: Clearing skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to fall below freezing. Low: 27. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A hard freeze in the morning, then sunny and cool. High: 52. Wind: W 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Chilly morning, then sunny and cool. Low: 34. High: 57. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 35. High: 66. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Low: 40. High: 70. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 41. High: 63. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 66. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 60. Wind: W 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Low: 44. High: 59. Wind: N 10-15 mph.