DFW Humane Society, Irving Animal Services issue urgent plea for adoptions

The DFW Humane Society and Irving Animal Services are putting out a call for help. They’ve seen an unexpected surge in dog intakes and their facilities are at the brink of capacity.

To help create space, they’ve organized a series of initiatives to get dogs into their forever homes.

Saturday, Dec. 9, from noon until 4 p.m., Toyota of Irving has agreed to sponsor adoptions for all dogs adopted during that time.

Beyond Saturday’s event, to further encourage adoptions, the DFW Humane Society will run special promotions from Dec. 12-16. During this period, all pets over a year old will be available for adoption free of charge.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Employees and volunteers at the DFW Humane Society and Irving Animal Services share a building and have the unique advantage of creating balance if one of them swells in population. It’s an ideal setup until the surge becomes too overwhelming on both sides.

NBC 5 News

Kitty McNatt is the Community Engagement Coordinator with the DFW Humane Society. She said they’ve seen a spike in dog surrenders and strays over the past two weeks. They need help from the surrounding community.

“We really rely on people coming in and giving these animals a chance,” said McNatt. “If that isn’t happening, we don’t have pets moving out.”

McNatt said pet fostering is also an option for those not ready to make a permanent commitment.

For more information visit dfwhumane.com and cityofirving.org/3265/Animal-Services.