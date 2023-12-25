DFW families celebrate Christmas Day at the Prairie Lights exhibit

Many North Texas families chose to celebrate Christmas Day in Grand Prairie at the biggest light display in the Metroplex: Prairie Lights.

“This is where we always do Christmas every year,” Diego Lopez told NBC 5.

If you’re measuring by sheer wattage, the Christmas holiday may shine brightest in Grand Prairie. After the sun went down, hundreds of families made their way to Lake Ridge Parkway for Prairie Lights.

The annual drive-through display touts more than four million twinkling bulbs.

“We enjoy it, and it just became like a tradition for us,” Lili Vicente told NBC 5.

Armed with hot cocoa and their holiday playlists, the line of cars waiting to get in stretched well outside the park.

Once inside the course, revelers watched the landscape of lights go by through their car windows – most of them, anyway.

Some chose to sit in their truck beds or even in the trunk of their cars.

“I mean it’s fun, and it’s comfortable,” one boy told NBC 5. “And fresh air,” a girl added.

“Because we can open the door, and they can’t. All they can do is roll down the windows,” Lopez said.

One of the highlights this year was the tunnel of lights near the end of the course, enveloping cars in their multicolored dance as the Prairie Lights wound down.

It was an experience Daniel Bush said stood out.

“We’re celebrating Christmas, gotta have some lights for the Christmas,” Bush said.

Whether it was tradition or trying something new, families told NBC 5 Monday night was really about taking in the wonder together - the real spirit of Christmas shining through.

“Merry Christmas!” a family told NBC 5 as they rolled off into the course.