DFW Airport Exit Plazas go cashless, digital payments only

Starting on Feb. 1, DFW Airport will no longer take cash as a form of payment at the Exit Plazas

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBCDFW.com

On Saturday, the Exit Plazas at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will no longer take cash.

The airport system said in an effort to speed up transactions, minimize delays, and help with traffic flow during busy travel times, they're moving to digital payments only.

The only way to pay for fees to drive through is with TollTags, debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay & Google Pay.

DFW Airport said TollTags through the North Texas Tollway Authority, NTTA, remain the fastest way to get in and out of the exit plazas.

