Despite Arctic Temps, Volunteers Prepare for Christmas Day Clothing Distribution

Despite the cold, volunteers were out Thursday morning scouting distribution sites and prepping for an annual homeless outreach that supplies more than 1,000 people with warm clothes and blankets on Christmas Day.

That included loading a box truck with enough donations of warm blankets, sweatshirts and socks to provide a little Christmas cheer to those who are homeless in and around downtown Dallas.

It’s part of an effort Don Kaye Knubowitz and his family launched nine years ago.

“The homeless situation was really bad. People were begging for food every day on the street. And hundreds of people, when we were done delivering the meals that were already preordered, I knew there was going to be a lot more,” said Knubowitz.

Today, he said Give a Leg Up has evolved into a clothing and blanket distribution. Some are donated. Most are purchased through the manufacturers he works with for his sporting goods shop.

Knubowitz said rather than squash their efforts, this year’s arctic front adds urgency.

“Every year you can see it in their face that they need it. They love it,” he said.

Sunday, Knubowitz expects dozens of volunteers for the outreach effort that continues to grow larger each year.

Distributions will begin at Cornerstone Baptist Church on South Ervay Sunday morning before they rove to at least a couple of other sites.