DeSoto Schools Superintendent Resigns as District Faces Possible State Takeover

After a 90-minute closed session discussing a voluntary resignation agreement for D'Andre Weaver, trustees approved his resignation

NBC 5 News

DeSoto ISD, under threat of a potential state takeover for financial mismanagement and ineffectual school board leadership, will be looking for a new leader.

DeSoto’s board of trustees accepted the resignation of Superintendent D’Andre Weaver during an emergency board meeting Sunday afternoon. In a 4-3 vote, trustees named board-appointed conservator Don Hooper the district’s acting superintendent.

Weaver’s resignation comes two weeks after investigators from the Texas Education Agency recommended that DeSoto be placed under the control of a state-appointed conservator because of financial mismanagement during the tenure of the previous superintendent, David Harris, who served from 2012-18.

