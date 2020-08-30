DeSoto Schools Superintendent Resigns as District Faces Possible State Takeover

DeSoto ISD, under threat of a potential state takeover for financial mismanagement and ineffectual school board leadership, will be looking for a new leader.

DeSoto’s board of trustees accepted the resignation of Superintendent D’Andre Weaver during an emergency board meeting Sunday afternoon. In a 4-3 vote, trustees named board-appointed conservator Don Hooper the district’s acting superintendent.

Weaver’s resignation comes two weeks after investigators from the Texas Education Agency recommended that DeSoto be placed under the control of a state-appointed conservator because of financial mismanagement during the tenure of the previous superintendent, David Harris, who served from 2012-18.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.