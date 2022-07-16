DeSoto Police Investigating Early Friday Morning Shooting

The DeSoto Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning shooting that resulted in the death of one man.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of Canyon Place where they found a mal resident fatally wounded in his home.

Outside the house, officers also located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and administered emergency first aid. DeSoto Fire Department Paramedics treated and transported him to a nearby hospital.

At this time, DeSoto PD officials have considered the man found outside to be a person of interest and do not believe that the shooting was random. Officials also add there they do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information related to this shooting please contact DeSoto PD at 469-658-3050.