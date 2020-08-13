desoto isd

DeSoto ISD Modifies Back to School Plan, Delays In-Person Learning Until October

The district will re-evaluate the decision in mid-September

The DeSoto Independent School District says when they begin the school year on Sept. 8 they'll do so online only.

The district said Thursday they were modifying their reopening plan to conduct the first four weeks of school remotely through Oct. 2.

During this period, the district said, it will not offer the campus-supervised learning option as a result of recent trends related to COVID-19 cases in Dallas County.

The district said it will continue to monitor Dallas County health guidance and make a determination in mid-September regarding whether to continue virtual learning for all of it's 8,400 students through Oct. 30, or to reopen buildings in order to begin in-person learning for families who selected that option.

The change does not alter the district's current school year calendar.

