Deputies Search for Man in Connection to Ex-Girlfriend’s Murder

Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a man in connection to the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Haslet.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said it was looking for Michael Sherrod Walker Jr., 23, after Atiyeh Symone Chatmon, whom Walker was in a relationship with until last weekend, was shot and killed while at work Tuesday evening.

Authorities said it appeared Walker and Chatmon were in a relationship that ended over the weekend. They got into an argument during a phone call Tuesday, after which the sheriff's office said it believed Walker went to Chatmon's workplace and shot her in the chest. He then fled the scene.

"We have our team of investigators on this. We know who he is, and we are working every angle to locate him and bring him to justice," Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. "I want to thank Fort Worth Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and all the other law enforcement agencies that assisted during the initial phases of this investigation. We went from not knowing what happened to having a face and a name of the person who committed this murder. We will find him, and we will bring him to justice."

Anyone with information about Walker's location was asked to call the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213.