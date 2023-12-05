Department of Defense training to take place across DFW this week

Residents might see increased police activity due to a major training exercise being held across North Texas this week.

The Arlington Police Department, in conjunction with other North Texas law enforcement agencies, is providing support to the U.S. Department of Defense as they conduct training exercises at different locations across the DFW Metroplex this week.

According to APD, the training is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 5, and will run through Friday, December 8.

Law enforcement said the sites have been carefully selected to minimize impact on the daily routines of residents and visitors.

Each site will be secured to ensure the safety of the general public and the participants. For this reason, training site locations will not be disclosed.

Arlington PD clarified this is a scheduled training exercise and is not in response to any current world events.