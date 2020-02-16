Denton Police Search for 36-Year-Old Missing Man

Denton police are searching for a 36-year-old missing man.

According to the Denton Police Department, Michael Lynch was reported missing from the 3600 block of Andalusian Drive.

Police said Lynch reportedly walked away from the residence on Andalusian Drive at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Lynch has cognitive disabilities and takes medication for seizures, police said.

According to Police, Lynch is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’8” and weighs 160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a red plaid shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots, police said.

Police said it has also been reported that Lynch occasionally asks strangers for rides.

Denton police said that anyone who sees Lynch should call 911.