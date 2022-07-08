A Denton County middle schooler is advancing in a Google Doodle competition. And her artwork is in the running to be a national finalist.

On Thursday, Google announced that local middle schooler Grace Curran was the Texas recipient in their 14th annual "Doodle for Google" contest.

Grace attends Calhoun Middle School in Denton and is one of 54 state and territory winners.

The "Doodle for Google" contest allows students K-12 each year to submit artwork in hopes of having their art featured on Google.com and winning scholarships and tech packages for their school.

This year, Google invited students to answer the prompt "I care for myself by..." through artwork. Grace chose to focus her art on sports, titling her piece "Sports for all." Her response to the prompt is as follows:

"This Doodle represents how I care for myself by doing all sorts of sports, doing sports and exercise is a huge part of caring for myself each day, between pushing my body to the limit and working as a team with friends, doing sports feels as fulfilling as a spa."

Grace now has the opportunity to be one of five national finalists and become the national winner and have her work featured on google.com. Click here to view her work and vote.